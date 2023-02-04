Taraba gov’ship: S/Court affirms Agbu’s nomination as PDP candidate

The Supreme Court has affirmed the nomination of Colonel Kefas Agbu (retd) as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State…

The Supreme Court has affirmed the nomination of Colonel Kefas Agbu (retd) as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State for the March 11 governorship election.

A five-member panel of justices of the apex court yesterday upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal in Yola that dismissed two appeals by other governorship aspirants challenging Agbu’s eligibility.

The lead judgement read by Justice Emmanuel Agim held that the appeal by Hilkiah Buba-Joda and Jerome Nyameh was in breach of sections 84 and 87(9) of the Electoral Act, 2022 by failing to explore internal dispute resolution mechanisms as contained in the party’s guidelines.

At a Federal High Court in Jalingo, Nyameh had challenged Agbu’s nomination as the PDP candidate. He submitted that the primary was held on May 25, which was only six days after Agbu resigned and many days after the screening of aspirants on April 28 when he was still the state party chairman.

Nyameh further submitted that Agbu only resigned via a letter dated May 17, 2022, which was received at the national headquarters on May 19.

Agbu polled 443 votes to come first, Albasu polled 31 votes, Nyameh polled 24 votes, Senator Danlami Joel Ikenya polled 11 votes and Mafindi polled 6 votes.