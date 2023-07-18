Taraba Gov appoints ARISE TV analyst as media adviser

Taraba State governor, Dr Agbu Kefas, has approved the appointment of Hon. Emmanuel Bello as Special Adviser on Media and digital Communication. According to a…

Taraba State governor, Dr Agbu Kefas, has approved the appointment of Hon. Emmanuel Bello as Special Adviser on Media and digital Communication.

According to a statement made available to the press by Yusuf Sanda, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, the appointment is with immediate effect.

Bello was Commissioner of Information under the administration of late Baba Suntai. He also served in the government of Gov. Darius Ishaku and currently with Arise TV as a news analyst.

The governor also appointed Mr Geoffrey Tafida as principal private secretary.

