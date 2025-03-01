Tanker tragedies: Why Nigerians have become numb to disaster

Nigeria has been plagued by a series of devastating tanker explosions in recent years, resulting in the loss of countless lives and property. Despite the severity of these tragedies, Nigerians seem to have become increasingly sensitised to the issues. But why?

One major reason is the sheer frequency of these disasters. With tanker explosions occurring regularly, Nigerians have become accustomed to hearing about the news. The initial shock and outrage have given way to a sense of resignation and hopelessness.The root cause of the tanker explosions is often attributed to the state of Nigerians’ road and the lack of enforcement of safety. However, a more sustainable solution lies in transitioning to safer methods of transporting petroleum products, such as pipe lines. This would not only reduce the risk of accidents but also provide a more efficient and cost-effective way of transporting fuel.

Another factor contributing to this numbness is reckless driving by the tanker drivers. This has become a persistent menace on Nigerian roads, posing a significant threat to the lives of innocent citizens. The frequency of tanker explosions and accidents has increased alarmingly, leaving a trail of destruction and despair in its wake. Causes of reckless driving include lack of training and experience. Many of these tanker drivers lack the necessary training and experience to handle large and hazardous vehicles. Another reason is fatigue as they often work long hours without adequate rest, leading to exhaustion and impaired judgement.

Also, the pressure to meet deadlines, leading them to drive recklessly and ignore safety protocols is another factor.

Additionally, poverty has contributed to the numb attitude of Nigerians towards disaster. Poverty is a pervasive issue in Nigeria, affecting millions of people across the country.People prioritise the need for survival over safety. When basic needs like food,shelter and healthcare are unmet, people may prioritise survival over safety, making them less responsive to disaster warnings.

Meanwhile, illiteracy is also a significant challenge in Nigeria, with people lacking basic literacy skills which led to their lack of understanding of risk. An illiterate individual may not fully understand the risks associated with tanker, making him or her less responsive to warnings due to limited comprehension, inability to read and understand safety guidelines thus, increasing their vulnerability to accidents. For instance, the tanker explosion that happened on January 18, at Dikko Junction along Abuja-Kaduna expressway in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State, DailyTrust Newspaper reported that “People rushed to scoop groundnut oil from a fallen tanker near AYM Shafa filling station despite the previous tragedy involving tankers.” Lack of adequate facilities for fire service is another factor contributing to the numbness of Nigerians towards tanker explosions. The Nigeria Fire Service infrastructure is woefully inadequate, as a result, they are ineffective when it comes to emergency response. Inadequate facilities and equipment hinder the fire service’s ability to respond promptly to emergencies. There was a case of a fire outbreak that occurred in the Bako Kwali Area council of the FCT, Abuja, where fire services were called to quench the fire but came with an empty tank.

In conclusion, the lackadaisical attitude of Nigerians towards tanker explosions is a complex issue that requires a multi faceted approach.By addressing the root cause of this issue, including poverty, illiteracy and inadequate emergency services, we can work towards creating a safer and more responsive society. Let us take collective action to prevent these tragedies and ensure a brighter future for all Nigerians.

Idris Hawwah Ajawa wrote via: [email protected]