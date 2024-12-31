Tanker fire guts Lagos Police Station

A tanker fire has razed a section of Okokomaiko Police Station, Lagos State Police Command.

The tanker reportedly caught fire while discharging diesel into the storage tank of a hotel that shares same fence with the police facility.

The incident created a stampede as both the staff of the hotel and policemen attached to the station fled from their offices for fear of being trapped in the fire.

It was learnt that the fire started from the engine of the truck and quickly spread to the storage tank of the vehicle.

Witnesses alleged that the fire spread to the police station before any help could come.

One witness identified simply as Tolupe stated that the truck driver abandoned the vehicle when the fire escalated and fled.

“Most of the policemen serving in the division fled the scene,” he added.