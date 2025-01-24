Tanker explosions: What government, residents should do

In recent months, Nigeria has been plagued by tanker explosions, leading to the tragic loss of lives and destruction of properties. On October 15, 2024, a petrol-laden tanker overturned near Majiya village, Taura Local Government Area of Jigawa State, spilling its contents into drainage. The resulting explosion claimed the lives of 181 people, and left 80 individuals hospitalised.

Barely three months later, on January 18, 2025, another horrific tanker explosion occurred in Dikko, Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State. A 60,000-litre petrol tanker detached from its head and exploded, killing at least 86 people and causing untold suffering. Despite repeated occurrences, these tragic events seem to elicit little change in behaviour or safety measures, raising the question: When will we, as a nation, begin to prioritise lives over carelessness?

The magnitude of these losses is gargantuan. In just three months, over 300 lives have been lost to tanker explosions. To put this into perspective, the California wildfires, which ravaged large areas over two weeks, claimed only 27 lives. The difference emphasises the glaring gap in safety practices and public awareness between Nigeria and other nations.

It is high time relevant authorities, particularly the National Orientation Agency (NOA), rose to the occasion. Public sensitisation campaigns are urgently needed to educate citizens about the dangers of recklessness in handling fuel tankers and the importance of adhering to safety protocols. Awareness drives should extend to drivers, transport companies, and residents in high-risk areas to minimise the chances of such tragedies recurring.

The government must also enforce stricter regulations on tanker operations. These include, among others, mandatory inspections to ensure that tankers are roadworthy and equipped with modern safety features. The use of outdated or poorly maintained tankers should be banned, with heavy penalties imposed on violators.

Moreover, emergency response systems need significant improvement. In many cases, the high death toll is exacerbated by the delayed arrival of first responders and inadequate medical facilities. Local governments should invest in equipping fire stations and hospitals to handle emergencies effectively.

Communities must also play their part by staying vigilant and cooperating with authorities. Residents should avoid crowding around accident scenes involving tankers, as this increases the risk of casualties in the event of an explosion. The culture of bystanders rushing to scoop fuel from leaking tankers is a dangerous practice that needs to be eradicated through sustained education.

The root causes of these explosions must be tackled comprehensively. Overloading, poor road conditions, and negligent driving practices all contribute to these disasters. Addressing these issues requires a multi-pronged approach involving government agencies, transport unions, and civil society organisations.

While immediate measures are fundamental, long-term solutions must also be considered. Transitioning to alternative methods of fuel transportation, such as pipelines, would significantly reduce the reliance on road tankers. This requires comprehensive investment and political will, but the benefits far outweigh the costs.

Comparing Nigeria’s frequent tanker explosions to incidents in other countries reveals the urgency of reform. In advanced nations, strict safety regulations and effective emergency response systems have minimised such occurrences. Nigeria can and must adopt similar measures to safeguard its citizens.

The pain of losing loved ones to preventable disasters cannot be overstated. For the families of the victims, the wounds left by these tragedies may never fully heal. As a society, we owe it to them to ensure that their losses are not in vain by taking decisive steps to prevent future occurrences.

The time to act is now. Government agencies, private organisations, and individuals must come together to address this recurring menace.

Tanker explosions have become a national crisis that requires urgent attention. If we fail to learn from these incidents, the cycle of death and destruction will only continue. It is time to take decisive measures.

Kasim Isa Muhammad wrote from Potiskum, Yobe