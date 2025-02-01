Tanker explosions: Fire Service, FRSC deploy new strategies to curb menace

The Federal Fire Service (FFS) in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed new strategies to curb the incessant fuel tanker explosions in the country.

Briefing newsmen at the FFS Academy in Sheda, FCT, after flagging off the opening ceremony of the Career Progression Training for personnel of the Federal Fire Service, the Controller General of FFS, Abdulganiyu Jaji, said one of the strategies deployed was to begin a joint operation of emergency posts on the highway across the country.

He said: “As we commence this training, I must address the rising number of fire-related disasters, particularly tanker explosions, in 2025.

“These incidents are preventable, and it is imperative that all fuel tankers and vehicles transporting flammable substances are equipped with Anti-Spill Locks to prevent fuel spillage during accidents, thereby reducing the risk of explosions.

“To this end, I recently engaged with the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Shehu Mohammed, to discuss practical solutions to these challenges.

“Our discussions emphasised the urgent need for regulatory enforcement, regular vehicle inspections, functional fire extinguishers in tankers, and strict adherence to safety standards.

“It is also crucial that drivers undergo thorough evaluations to ensure they meet the highest professional standards.”

While noting that the Fire Service had not developed to the level of having fire posts at the highways, Jaji said the Service and the FRSC had agreed to allow fire personnel to use some of the Corps’ sites together with them.

He said the two organisations have also decided to set up a committee to see to the effective implementation of these strategies.

Meanwhile, speaking about the training, the CG said it was a critical initiative introduced to foster professional growth, enhance capacity, and ensure that the Service meets the ever-evolving demands of its mandate.