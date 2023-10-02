Tanker explosion kills 8, injures 7 in Delta

No fewer than eight persons were killed in the early hours of Sunday and seven others injured following a tanker explosion at the Koko…

No fewer than eight persons were killed in the early hours of Sunday and seven others injured following a tanker explosion at the Koko Junction end of the Ologbo Bridge on the Warri-Benin highway in Warri North LGA of Delta State.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Udeme Bassey Eshiet, said that those who lost their lives were burnt beyond recognition.

While noting that the accident occurred around 1am Eshiet said that 15 vehicles, all commercial, including eight tankers, were involved in the accident.

The commander, who attributed the cause of the accident to fuel explosion, said officials of the corps and the police had cordoned off the scene.

