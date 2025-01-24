Tanker explosion: AIG urges DPOs to sensitize public on danger of fuel scooping

The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 7 Command, Abuja, Benneth Igweh, has called on the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in Niger and the Federal Capital Territory to sensitise the public on the danger of scooping fuel from fallen tankers.
Igweh made the call when he visited the scene of the recent tanker explosion at Dikko junction, on Thursday.
The incident reportedly claimed over 100 lives with 46 others sustaining various degrees of burns.
He said the incident was a stark reminder of the need for vigilance and safety in our communities, adding that the tragedy highlighted the critical importance of safety on the roads and the need for strict compliance with road traffic regulations.
He emphasised the need for the police area commanders and DPOs to sensitize and enlighten the public on the danger of scooping fuel from fallen tankers, and to prioritize other measures that will prevent such occurrences in the future.
