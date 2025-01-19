Tanker explosion: Abdulrazaq visits Niger, commiserates with Gov Bago, victims

Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) Chairman/Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq on Saturday visited the scene of the petrol tanker explosion in Niger State, describing the incident as devastating and sad.

In a statement on the incident, the NGF Chairman expressed shock at the quantum of the casualties and the magnitude of the burns suffered by the survivors.

“The Forum is saddened by the petrol tanker explosion in Niger State, in which dozens of people have been killed or injured,” according to a statement of the Forum.

“The Forum extends its heartfelt condolences to His Excellency Governor Umar Bago, the families who have lost loved ones, and our other compatriots who got injured in the explosion.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who lost their loved ones in the incident, and we wish those injured quick healing.

“Again, we call on our compatriots to act with extreme caution and absolute respect for life at all times, and especially in time of grave danger such as during petrol spill. The Forum prays for the repose of the souls of the dead victims.”

Over 70 persons were killed when the petrol-laden tanker exploded in Dikko, Gurara LGA of Niger State.

The Director General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Abdullah Baba Arah, who confirmed this to our correspondent on Saturday night, said the survival chances of those with high degree injuries were slim.

He said 56 victims with severe burnt are currently at Sabon-Wusa and Suleja General Hospitals as well as Primary Healthcare Centre, Dikko.

“So far, the number of corpses recovered is 77. Number of injured victims in the hospitals is 56. We have 23 at Suleja General hospital; 25 are at Sabon wuse clinic while 8 are in Dikko Primary Healthcare Centre.”

“However, there are unconfirmed number of some of the victims that were rushed to traditional healers by their relatives. NSEMA has coordinated the mass burial for 73 corpses at the premise of Dikko Primary Healthcare Centre”, he said.