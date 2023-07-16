Tanker crushes girl hawking on Lagos road

A fuel-laden tanker yesterday crushed to death, a girl hawking egg at Otedola Bridge along the Lagos end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Emergency officials…

Emergency officials at the scene said it happened around 3:20 p.m.

The state emergency management agency (LASEMA) in its update said on arrival at the incident scene, it was discovered that a tanker fully loaded with 60,000-litre diesel was found to have crushed a female pedestrian on Otedola Bridge inward Berger.

Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke -Osanyintolu said operation was ongoing to salvage the situation at the time of filing this report on Saturday.

