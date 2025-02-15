✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News | Top Story

Tambuwal: Any politician with conscience won’t join APC because of Tinubu’s poor performance

Tanbuwal
Rt Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal
    By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka, Kaduna 
A former Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has dismissed the wave of defections in the NorthWest, saying they are driven by personal gains rather than the interest of the people.
Speaking with journalists after the maiden Zonal Executive Council Meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Northwest in Kaduna on Saturday, Tambuwal criticized defectors who align with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), arguing that their motives are not rooted in public service.
“People leave parties for different reasons. But what I have observed is that defections are not based on the interest of the people but on personal gains, what I call ‘stomach infrastructure.
“If you are a politician with a conscience, you wouldn’t join the APC given the current economic hardship and the poor performance of the Tinubu administration,” Tambuwal stated.
The PDP Chieftain lambasted the APC-led federal government, accusing it of lacking focus, compassion, and direction.
He called on opposition forces to unite and strategize for the 2027 elections to provide an alternative for Nigerians.
“There is nothing appealing in the APC beyond personal benefits. Those of us who believe in this country and in service to the people must come together to ensure that by 2027, we remove this administration that has failed Nigerians,” he added.
Meanwhile, the PDP Northwest reaffirmed its commitment to reclaiming power in 2027, emphasizing the need for unity and strategic mobilization.
A communiqué issued at the end of the meeting and read by the PDP Northwest Chairman, Senator Bello Hayatu Gwarzo, underscored the party’s resolve to take its place in national leadership.
“The PDP of the Northwest zone should take its rightful position in the nation by providing quality leadership. All internal conflicts at the national level must be resolved swiftly because Nigerians are looking to PDP for leadership,” the communiqué stated.
Despite challenges from the 2023 general elections, the party reaffirmed its strong grassroots support and an increasing national shift toward the PDP, stressing that unity is key to achieving success in 2027.
“We call for unity among party members so that we can solve our problems and ensure victory in 2027. All hands must be on deck to take over leadership in our states and at the national level,” the communiqué added.
The high-profile meeting was attended by key PDP stalwarts, including former Kaduna State Governor, Senator Ahmed Makarfi; former Kano State Governor, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau; PDP governorship candidate for Jigawa, Mustapha Sule Lamido; Senator Lado Dan Marke; Hon. Isa Ashiru Kudan; Hon. Ango Abdullahi; and the PDP National Youth Leader, among others.
Sponsored

Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!

SPONSOR AD

Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories