Tambuwal: Any politician with conscience won’t join APC because of Tinubu’s poor performance

A former Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has dismissed the wave of defections in the NorthWest, saying they are driven by personal gains rather than the interest of the people.

Speaking with journalists after the maiden Zonal Executive Council Meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Northwest in Kaduna on Saturday, Tambuwal criticized defectors who align with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), arguing that their motives are not rooted in public service.

“People leave parties for different reasons. But what I have observed is that defections are not based on the interest of the people but on personal gains, what I call ‘stomach infrastructure.

“If you are a politician with a conscience, you wouldn’t join the APC given the current economic hardship and the poor performance of the Tinubu administration,” Tambuwal stated.

The PDP Chieftain lambasted the APC-led federal government, accusing it of lacking focus, compassion, and direction.

He called on opposition forces to unite and strategize for the 2027 elections to provide an alternative for Nigerians.

“There is nothing appealing in the APC beyond personal benefits. Those of us who believe in this country and in service to the people must come together to ensure that by 2027, we remove this administration that has failed Nigerians,” he added.

Meanwhile, the PDP Northwest reaffirmed its commitment to reclaiming power in 2027, emphasizing the need for unity and strategic mobilization.

A communiqué issued at the end of the meeting and read by the PDP Northwest Chairman, Senator Bello Hayatu Gwarzo, underscored the party’s resolve to take its place in national leadership.

“The PDP of the Northwest zone should take its rightful position in the nation by providing quality leadership. All internal conflicts at the national level must be resolved swiftly because Nigerians are looking to PDP for leadership,” the communiqué stated.

Despite challenges from the 2023 general elections, the party reaffirmed its strong grassroots support and an increasing national shift toward the PDP, stressing that unity is key to achieving success in 2027.

“We call for unity among party members so that we can solve our problems and ensure victory in 2027. All hands must be on deck to take over leadership in our states and at the national level,” the communiqué added.

The high-profile meeting was attended by key PDP stalwarts, including former Kaduna State Governor, Senator Ahmed Makarfi; former Kano State Governor, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau; PDP governorship candidate for Jigawa, Mustapha Sule Lamido; Senator Lado Dan Marke; Hon. Isa Ashiru Kudan; Hon. Ango Abdullahi; and the PDP National Youth Leader, among others.