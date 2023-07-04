Taliban orders closure of Afghanistan beauty salons

Afghnistan’s Taliban government has ordered a shut down of all women’s beauty salons in the country. “No justification was provided for the decision. The licences…

Afghnistan’s Taliban government has ordered a shut down of all women’s beauty salons in the country.

“No justification was provided for the decision. The licences the salons require to operate will expire next month,’’ according to the decree published by Afghan media.

Beauty salons have been one of the few sources of income for Afghan women, some of whom are the main earners for their families.

On taking power in August 2021, the Taliban pledged to respect women’s rights.

Since then women have been pushed out of most professional employment.

Universities and secondary schools have also closed their doors to women and girls.

Taliban decrees are not always fully implemented and many Kabul women continue to appear in public with their faces uncovered.

Also, a number of private schools continue to offer education to girls beyond primary level. (NAN)

