TAJBank unveils Osita Iheme, Saratu Daso as brand ambassadors

The management of TAJBank Limited, Nigeria’s leading non-interest banking services provider, has announced Osita Iheme (Pawpaw) and Saratu Daso as brand ambassadors.

The bank stated that the new ambassadors would further its marketing strategies to popularize its techno-powered innovative products and services at the grassroots and deepen financial inclusion in the country.

Speaking during the brand ambassadors presentation at the bank’s headquarters in Abuja, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Hamid Joda, who also listed Uzee Usman, Aisha Falke (Northern Hibiscus) and Hauwa Jalilah as brand influencers of the non-interest lender, said the emergence of the ambassadors and influencers followed a rigorous selection process by a brand expert team constituted by the management for the purpose.

Joda explained that the initiative was based on the customer-oriented business philosophy of TAJBank and aimed at leveraging the brand ambassadors and influencers’ selfless services and commitment to poverty alleviation at the grassroots to take the TAJBank customer-focused services story to millions of under-served and unbanked people across the nooks and crannies of the country.

He said: “Today’s event is epochal in our efforts to tell Nigerians and the global community that TAJBank is determined to serve them better and bring joy to as many as are ready to bank with us.

“As you can see, these brand ambassadors and influencers have carved a niche for themselves as highly responsible players in the movie industry over the years.

In his remarks, one of the brand ambassadors, Osita Iheme, said he was very proud to join TAJBank in its “commitment to poverty alleviation in the country, particularly at a time more and more Nigerians are being pushed into the poverty trap.

“I am taking the TAJBank brand anywhere I go from now. I will tell the people that TAJBank is the bank to bank with because it cares for all.”