TAJBank launches ‘TAJWAY’ digital banking app

TAJBank, Nigeria’s leading non-interest bank, on Tuesday launched a new digital banking app – TAJWAY – in furtherance of its sustained drive to surpass customer expectations in real time and cost-free banking services nationwide.

The digital banking app, which is rated as one of the most secure and user-friendly platforms for transactions, has been upgraded with additional pioneering capabilities to enhance customer experience in terms of easier, faster, and more convenient services to streamline and make financial transactions very exciting for its rapidly growing customers globally.

TAJWAY app is packaged with special features and benefits to customers, including increased transaction limits, card management, budget planning, saving on spending, multiple transfers and real time receipt generation for all transactions.

Commenting on the launch of the new digital app, the bank’s Managing Director, Mr Hamid Joda, said: “This is an important milestone in our journey towards becoming a digital bank. This will see us build the capabilities needed to develop and deploy an array of digitised products that are simple and easy to use.

“By leveraging emerging technologies and data analytics, we will increase engagement with our existing and prospective customers to exponentially scale up customer acquisition and transactions at a lower cost to serve.”

In his remarks on the innovative product launch, the Executive Director, Mr Sherif Idi, said: “TAJWAY is a new self-service, stress-free and secured app built to offer exceptional user experience with a vast bouquet of functionalities for all classes of customers. It is currently available for download on Google Play store and iOS App Store.”

The non-interest lender’s management advised customers that to download the app, all that is required is to visit the respective stores (Google play store or Apple app store), and search for the app, using the keyword “TAJWAY” and that this should be followed by a tap on the TAJWAY app icon, click install/get to download, then open/launch the app when download is complete, adding that customers are required to register with the bank to fully commence the use of the app.

