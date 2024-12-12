Tailor jailed 12 years for raping woman

Justice Oyeyemi Ajayi of Oyo State High Court, Ibadan, on Wednesday, sentenced one Idris Rasheed (23) to 12 years imprisonment for raping a woman on hijab.

Justice Ajayi said since the convict confessed to the crime while the doctor’s report confirmed penetration and semen was found, Rasheed was guilty of the charge.

The judge said the defendant was hereby sentenced to 12 years imprisonment.

SPONSOR AD

Ajayi said the jail term would commence from Jan. 29, 2023, when the convict was arraigned in court.

Jigawa: ‘Saboteurs’ of wheat production scheme arrested, fertilisers recovered

‘13m Nigeria students face violence in schools’

The defence counsel, Mr O. A. Ekundayo, during his plea, said the convict had spent 19 months and 9 days at the custody of Agodi Correctional facility.

Ekundayo said the convict had conducted himself in a manner most reasonably expected of him, and has learnt his lesson.

Earlier, the prosecution, led by Mrs K. K. Oloso-Olayiwola, Deputy Director, Public Prosecution, said the convict, a resident of Abayomi area, Iwo Road, Ibadan, was charged with rape.

Oloso-Olayiwola said the convict raped the victim, a petty trader and a divorcee about 10pm while she was on her way home.

The prosecutor said the victim had approached the convict to show her the nearest mosque where she could pass the night.

She said it was while the convict wanted to show her the nearest mosque that he gripped her neck and flung her to the ground beside the road and raped her.

Oloso-Olayiwola said the offence was contrary to Section 357 and punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Oyo State, 2000. (NAN)