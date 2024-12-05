Tackling gender-based violence in Borno State

The ongoing conflict, economic instability, and cultural norms have all contributed to an environment where women and girls are really affected. Borno State has been the central point of the Boko Haram insurgency since 2009.

The violence and instability have not only displaced millions but have also escalated gender inequalities. Women, who are often the primary caregivers, face increased weakness, making them easy targets for violence. Incidents of domestic violence, sexual assault, and exploitation have increased in the wake of the conflict.

Organisations working in the region have documented alarming rates of gender-based violence, with many survivors unwilling to come forward due to shame and fear of justice. Cultural attitudes towards women in Borno State often maintain the cycle of violence. Traditional beliefs and control over women’s lives contribute to an environment where abuse is normalised.

Many women feel trapped in abusive relationships, fearing the outcome of leaving or speaking out. Many organisations have been working tirelessly to address the issue. Initiatives aimed at raising awareness, providing support services, and advocating for policy changes have appeared, but challenges remain.

Limited resources and ongoing insecurity affect their efforts to reach all those in need.

Community leaders should also help in changing perceptions around gender-based violence. Engaging men and boys in discussions about gender equality and healthy relationships is essential for breaking the cycle of violence.

Despite these efforts, the legal framework surrounding gender-based violence (GBV) in Nigeria remains inadequate. While laws exist to protect women, enforcement is often weak, and many survivors face barriers in accessing justice and corruption, lack of training for law enforcement, and societal pressures further complicate the situation to recovery. Internally displaced persons (IDPs) face heightened risks of violence, and lack of privacy creates vulnerable situations. Women and girls in these settings are often abused.

The community leaders should provide them with knowledge and skills as well as raise awareness about their rights.

The media should also help in shaping public perception of GBV. Responsible reporting can raise awareness and encourage survivors to come forward. However, as the situation in Maiduguri continues to evolve, the voices of survivors must be enhanced. Their stories are powerful narratives that highlight the urgent need for change. Listening to and supporting survivors is essential in creating a more peaceful society.

The fight against GBV in Borno is not just a local issue; it is a global concern. The community must recognise the relationship of gender-based violence and conflict, advocating for policies that prioritise the safety and rights of women and girls everywhere.

The struggle against gender-based violence is complex. While progress has been made, much work remains to be done. It requires a collective effort from all sectors of society to create a safe environment where women and girls can thrive.

As Borno State continues to rebuild and recover from years of conflict, the fight against GBV must remain a priority. Empowering women, educating communities, and strengthening legal frameworks are essential steps towards a future free from violence.

The resilience of the women of Maiduguri shines through the darkness of violence. Their courage and determination to reclaim their lives and advocate for change serve as a hope, inspiring a movement towards a more just and equitable society for all.

Bintu Umaru Ibrahim, Department of Mass Communication, Borno State University