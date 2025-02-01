Tackling child trafficking epidemic

Child trafficking has become a worrisome scourge in Nigeria, with increasing cases reported in recent times. This heinous crime, which involves the illegal trade and exploitation of minors, has seen a disturbing surge, particularly in the movement of children from the northern parts of the country to the South East. This trend raises concerns about the safety, security, and future of Nigeria’s young population, calling for urgent intervention to stem the tide.

The factors fueling child trafficking in Nigeria are multifaceted. Extreme poverty remains a primary driver, as many families, unable to provide for their children, fall prey to traffickers who lure them with promises of a better life. Illiteracy and lack of awareness further exacerbate the situation, with many parents unaware of the dangers of handing over their children to strangers under the guise of securing education or employment opportunities. Additionally, weak law enforcement and corruption enable traffickers to operate with impunity, making it difficult to dismantle these criminal networks.

The consequences of child trafficking are devastating. Victims are often subjected to forced labour, domestic servitude, sexual exploitation, and, in some cases, organ harvesting. The psychological and physical trauma inflicted on these children is immense, leaving scars that last a lifetime. Many trafficked children lose access to education, effectively robbing them of their future and perpetuating the cycle of poverty. Furthermore, this crisis undermines Nigeria’s reputation and development, as it highlights systemic failures in governance and social protection.

To combat this menace, a multifaceted approach is required. First and foremost, the government must strengthen its commitment to eradicating child trafficking by enforcing existing laws and ensuring that traffickers face the full weight of justice. The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) should be adequately funded and empowered to carry out its mandate effectively. There is also a need to enhance inter-agency collaboration, involving law enforcement, immigration, and social welfare bodies, to detect and dismantle trafficking rings.

Public enlightenment campaigns must be intensified, particularly in rural areas where trafficking is rampant. Traditional rulers, religious leaders, and community-based organizations should be engaged to sensitize the populace on the dangers of trafficking and the deceptive tactics employed by traffickers. Schools and local government offices should serve as information hubs where parents and guardians can receive guidance on how to protect their children.

Economic empowerment programs should be expanded to address the root causes of trafficking. The government and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) must invest in vocational training and financial aid initiatives to uplift vulnerable families, thereby reducing their susceptibility to traffickers. Providing free and compulsory education, especially in high-risk communities, will also play a crucial role in keeping children safe from exploitation.

Regional cooperation is essential in tackling child trafficking. Since this crime often involves cross-border elements, Nigeria must strengthen partnerships with neighboring countries to monitor and curb trafficking networks. International organizations like the United Nations and Interpol should be engaged to provide technical and financial support in combating this growing epidemic.

Tackling child trafficking is not just the responsibility of the government but a collective duty of all Nigerians. Parents must be vigilant about their children’s whereabouts, while civil society groups and the media should continue to shine light on this issue to ensure sustained pressure on policy makers. By taking decisive action, Nigeria can safeguard its children and secure a brighter future for generations to come.

Adamu Iliyasu, a public affairs commentator wrote from Azare, Bauchi State