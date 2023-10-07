Tackle resurgence of kidnappings in Northern Nigeria

The barbaric act of abducting people by some bad elements in Northern part of Nigeria is one of the major threats to the peace and…

The barbaric act of abducting people by some bad elements in Northern part of Nigeria is one of the major threats to the peace and economic growth of the region.

Bandits operate on roads, in communities and recently in institutions of higher learning. News of the abduction of unspecified number of farmers in Borno and students of Federal University Dutsen-Ma have gone viral lately. Bereaved families of the victims are still in shock while many have resolved to withdraw their wards from schools. This is actually bad, considering the importance of education to mankind and development.

People in those areas are doubting the promises made by leaders on protecting lives and properties.

Nobody is above the law; in some developed countries, even incumbent leaders are forced to face the jury and account for their mischievous deeds in offices, but unfortunately in Africa, existence of immunity attached to leaders is what gives them the temerity to do as they wish.

One of the bandits’ kingpins in the Northern part of Nigeria, Dogo Gide, released an audio message which a renown media man Bello Mu’azu shared, but the message contained has added fuel to the blazing fire of insecurity. The dreaded Dogo Gide stated that he preferred to die as a bandit and has no interest in reconciling with government no matter the amount of money that would be given to him.

Since most of the bandits’ hideouts are known by our gallant security forces, they (bandits) could be cleared in few days but such only end in discussions. Public figures have made excellent attempts by acting as mediators between bandits and governments, but unfortunately, their efforts were fruitless due to negligence from government. There is no way fire can be put out with same fire; but combining both (attacks and dialogue) would definitely help a lot.

Moreso, engaging in dialogue would pave way for peace in most of the kidnapping ravaged states. Also, cultivation of crops and businesses would regain their lost glories while students would learn without fear.

Mukhtar Garba Kobi wrote from Bauchi

