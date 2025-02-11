Table tennis sensation, Kuti set to dazzle at African Cup in Tunis

Nigeria’s fast rising table tennis star, Matthew Kuti, is set to make his debut at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) 2025 African Cup, scheduled to take place in Tunis, Tunisia, from February 25 to 27.

Kuti’s name was included in the list of 28 male players from across the continent, as published on the ITTF website.

The Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) confirmed his selection, placing him alongside seasoned Nigerian stars Aruna Quadri and Olajide Omotayo.

The teenage sensation has dominated Nigeria’s domestic table tennis scene, winning four of the five major tournaments in the country.

His latest achievement was claiming the prestigious Molade Okoya-Thomas Cup Men’s Singles title.

Reacting to his selection, Kuti described the call-up as a reward for his dedication to the sport and vowed to make the competition a memorable one.

“This is a big opportunity for me, and I will continue to work hard, especially playing alongside top players like Quadri Aruna,” he said.

Kuti has been a key member of Nigeria’s men’s national team since making his senior debut at the 2023 African Games in Accra, Ghana.

He also competed in the 2024 and 2025 African Championships in Tunis and Addis Ababa, where he helped Nigeria secure a silver medal.