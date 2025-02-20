✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

System will probe Edo past govs –Okpebholo

monday okpebholo (2)
monday okpebholo (2)

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has said that the system will probe past governors of the state.

Okpebholo stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, denying the allegation that he was personally probing the past governors of the state.

He said, “I am not the one probing them. The system will probe them. The money tied to one thing or the other. Those monies will come out when the time comes. When I came into government I used my money to buy my seat. Obaseki took his seat, the chair in the office with the Nigerian coat of arms. He took it. Somebody who can take the office chair, tell me what he would not take.”

SPONSOR AD
Okpebholo also said Senator Adams Oshiomhole did not know he would appoint his son, Dr. Cyril Adams Oshiomhole, as the state’s Commissioner for Health.He said that Oshiomhole was shocked when he found the name of his son among the list of the commissioners.

He added, “He is a medical doctor. He did not know that I was appointing his son. The name was already out because I carefully selected them. I took the SSG. People hardly know him. But he is somebody who is focused. So I picked him because the health sector is very critical.

“The first three appointments I made were very critical. They are seasonal people with great minds. Oshiomhole never knew I was taking his son; but I had to tell him at the end when the name was already announced. He was shocked.”

Sponsored

Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories