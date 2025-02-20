System will probe Edo past govs –Okpebholo

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has said that the system will probe past governors of the state.

Okpebholo stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, denying the allegation that he was personally probing the past governors of the state.

He said, “I am not the one probing them. The system will probe them. The money tied to one thing or the other. Those monies will come out when the time comes. When I came into government I used my money to buy my seat. Obaseki took his seat, the chair in the office with the Nigerian coat of arms. He took it. Somebody who can take the office chair, tell me what he would not take.”

