System will probe Edo past govs –Okpebholo

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has said that the system will probe past governors of the state.
Okpebholo stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, denying the allegation that he was personally probing the past governors of the state.
He said, “I am not the one probing them. The system will probe them. The money tied to one thing or the other. Those monies will come out when the time comes. When I came into government I used my money to buy my seat. Obaseki took his seat, the chair in the office with the Nigerian coat of arms. He took it. Somebody who can take the office chair, tell me what he would not take.”
He added, “He is a medical doctor. He did not know that I was appointing his son. The name was already out because I carefully selected them. I took the SSG. People hardly know him. But he is somebody who is focused. So I picked him because the health sector is very critical.
“The first three appointments I made were very critical. They are seasonal people with great minds. Oshiomhole never knew I was taking his son; but I had to tell him at the end when the name was already announced. He was shocked.”
