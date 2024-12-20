SYRIA: Iraq to begin repatriating troops who fled war

Iraq commenced repatriating on Thursday Syrian troops who fled a lightning offensive that precipitated the ouster of President Bashar al-Assad.

“Today, the Iraqi authorities will start returning Syrian soldiers to their country after coordinating with the relevant Syrian authorities in this regard,” Interior Ministry spokesman Miqdad Miri said.

Assad fled Syria as an offensive spearheaded by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) closed in on Damascus, more than 13 years after his crackdown on democracy protests morphed into one of the deadliest wars of the century.

Taking city after city in a matter of days, the Islamist-led rebels faced little resistance and reached Damascus on December 8.

At the time, an Iraqi security source said hundreds of Syrian soldiers who fled the front lines had been allowed through the Al-Qaim border crossing. Some had been wounded, the source said.

On Thursday, Miri said the soldiers would be repatriated through the same crossing.