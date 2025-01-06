✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
International

SYRIA: 101 killed in fighting between pro-Turkey, Kurdish forces – Monitor

 

More than 100 combatants were killed over the last two days in northern Syria in fighting between Turkish-backed groups and Syrian Kurdish forces, a war monitor said on Sunday.

Since Friday evening, clashes in several villages around the city of Manbij have left 101 dead, including 85 members of pro-Turkish groups and 16 from the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

In a statement, the SDF said it had repelled “all the attacks from Turkey’s mercenaries supported by Turkish drones and aviation”.

Turkish-backed factions in northern Syria resumed their fight with the SDF at the same time Islamist-led rebels were launching an offensive on November 27 that overthrew Syrian president Bashar al-Assad just 11 days later.

They captured the cities of Manbij and Tal Rifaat in northern Aleppo province from the SDF. The fighting has continued since, with heavy casualties.

