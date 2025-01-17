Swiss, Yobe partner to prevent flood disaster

The Swiss Federation has collaborated with the Yobe State government to prevent flood disasters and risk reduction, following the devastating floods of 2024.

The Swiss Ambassador to Nigeria, Nicolas Lang, disclosed this when he led a delegation of the Swiss Embassy to meet with Governor Mai Mala Buni in Government House, Damaturu.

Nicolas Lang, who was represented by the Deputy Ambassador Mr Siamak Rouhani, and Ms Valeria Hutter, a Disaster Risk Reduction expert, as well as Mr Nicolas Martin-Achard, said the duo met to explore areas of technical support and other opportunities for sustainable flood management.

He said the meeting of the two parties and their team engaged key stakeholders, including government officials, technical partners, UN agencies, and INGOs, to identify actionable strategies for flood prevention and resilience building.

According to him, the scooping mission by the Switzerland team is aimed at appreciating the Yobe State government for the continued partnership and enabling environment and also to present their plans to support DRR.

The Ambassador said “We look forward to this collaboration and commend Yobe State’s leadership for prioritising disaster management and climate adaptation for a stronger, more sustainable future”

Responding, Governor Mai Mala Buni extended appreciation to the Swiss Embassy for its commitment to fostering international partnerships and addressing flood disaster risk challenges.

Governor Buni expressed his happiness to them, for their commitments and keying into state development plans, assuring them that Yobe will continue providing an enabling environment aimed at building resilient communities and implementing innovative infrastructure to safeguard lives and livelihoods in Yobe State.