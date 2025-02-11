Swiatek starts bid for fourth straight Doha title

Iga Swiatek powered into the third round of the Qatar Open on Monday by brushing aside Maria Sakkari in straight sets to kick off her bid for a fourth straight title in Doha.

The five-time Grand Slam champion overcame a slow start to win 6-3, 6-2.

The Polish star, who was given a one-month doping ban late last year, is playing for the first time since losing in the Melbourne semifinals to eventual champion Madison Keys.

World No 2 Swiatek will next face either Kazakh Yulia Putintseva or Czech youngster Linda Noskova in the last 16.