Swiatek reaches Indian Wells fourth round

World number one Iga Swiatek overcame a slow start to defeat Czech teenager Linda Noskova in straight sets and reach the fourth round at Indian Wells.

The Polish 22-year-old, a four-time major winner, trailed 4-2 in the first set and faced three break points in a pivotal seventh game.

But she won 10 successive games from that point to earn a 6-4 6-0 victory.

Swiatek, who lost to Noskova at the Australian Open, will play Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva in the last 16.

In WTA history, Swiatek is responsible for 11% of all sets won 6-0 in WTA 1,000 tournaments – with this being the 22nd occasion she has achieved that.