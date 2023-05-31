✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Swiatek, Jabeur cruise; Gauff, Rybakina shrug off slow starts

World No 1 Iga Swiatek launched her Roland Garros title defence on Tuesday by easing past Spain’s Cristina Bucsa 6-4 6-0 to move into the second round.

American sixth seed Coco Gauff recovered from an error-strewn start to begin her quest with a 3-6 6-1 6-2 victory over Spain’s Rebeka Masarova.

Gauff, runner-up a year ago, looked uncomfortable early on with her troublesome forehand frequently letting her down.

Ons Jabeur also made a near-flawless start to her campaign as she brushed aside unseeded Italian Lucia Bronzetti 6-4 6-1 to reach round two.

Elena Rybakina moved into the second round with a 6-4 6-2 victory over Czech qualifier Brenda Fruhvirtova.

 

