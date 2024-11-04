Swiatek fights back to beat Krejcikova at WTA Finals

Iga Swiatek kicked off her WTA Finals title defence with a hard-fought victory, rallying back from a set and a double-break down to overcome eighth-seeded Barbora Krejcikova in Riyadh on Sunday.

The Polish second seed kept her hopes of wrestling back the number one ranking from Aryna Sabalenka alive with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 performance against Krejcikova.

Making her first competitive appearance in two months, Swiatek fell behind 4-6, 0-3 before she mounted a successful comeback against the crafty Czech.

“For sure it wasn’t easy. At the beginning I felt a bit rusty but I’m happy I found a way to play a little bit more solid,” said Swiatek on court.