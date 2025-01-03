✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Swiatek battles back to take Poland into United Cup semis

iga swiatek
Battling Iga Swiatek took Poland into a United Cup semifinal against Kazakhstan as last year’s runners-up beat Britain in the mixed-teams tournament on Thursday.

The five-time Grand Slam champion and world No 2 Swiatek fought back to beat Katie Boulter 6-7 (4/7), 6-1, 6-4 and give Poland an unassailable 2-0 lead in the quarterfinal in Sydney.

With the Australian Open just over a week away, Swiatek has now won all three of her singles matches at the United Cup to launch her season.

“I am just exhausted,” Swiatek, who required a medical timeout in the deciding set and had strapping on one thigh, said after prevailing in just under three hours.

 

