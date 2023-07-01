Sweden: Northern Christian pastors condemn Quran burning, call for calm

Christian pastors in Northern Nigeria have condemned the recent incident of burning the Holy Qur’an in Sweden. The act took place on the first day…

The act took place on the first day of Eid al-Adha, a significant festival in the Muslim calendar, and sparked anger across the Muslim world.

A co-director of the Interfaith Mediation Centre, Reverend Dr. James Nobel, and the General Overseer of Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Ministry in Kaduna, Pastor Yohanna Buru, both expressed their disappointment in the Swedish government for authorising such an act for the second time.

Both pastors emphasised that Islam promotes peace, love and unity among all peoples, and they are prepared to defend the Holy Qur’an at any time and any place.

They condemned the incident strongly, recognizing its detrimental impact on global peace and stability, while calling on world leaders, particularly the European Union, to urgently address this issue and hold the perpetrators accountable.

In a plea for forgiveness and calmness, the Christian leaders extended their apologies to the entire Arab world and the Muslim community worldwide.

They urged Muslims to remain calm in the face of provocation and emphasised that they cannot remain silent as ambassadors of peace.

The pastors emphasised the need for swift action to prevent the recurrence of such actions, as they undermine peace and stability worldwide.

