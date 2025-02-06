SWEDEN: 10 dead in worst mass shooting

Ten people were killed in a shooting by a gunman, who also died, at an education centre in Sweden, police said on Wednesday, adding that no motive had been established.
“Eleven people are dead, including the killer,” police told AFP about Tuesday’s massacre in the town of Orebro, described by Sweden’s prime minister as the “worst mass shooting” in the country’s history.
School attacks are relatively rare in Sweden, but the country has suffered shootings and bombings linked to gang violence that kill dozens of people each year.
Several Swedish media reported that the gunman, who was dressed all in black, turned the gun on himself at the Campus Risbergska, an adult education centre.
