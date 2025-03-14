Suzuki by CFAO woos customers with Grand Vitara GL, GLX SUVs

Suzuki by CFAO has launched a nationwide promotional campaign offering customers the opportunity to own durable, fuel-efficient, and stylish Suzuki vehicles at discounted prices.

This limited-time offer also comes with added benefits designed to maximise customer value and return on investment.

Three models are featured in the promotion including the Suzuki Grand Vitara GL, Grand Vitara GLX and the Suzuki Eeco Van.

These models now come with significant price reductions, along with exclusive incentives such as one-year free service and free registration – available for a limited period.

General Manager of Suzuki by CFAO, Aissatou Diouf said, “The Suzuki brand under CFAO remains committed to delivering affordability, innovation, and reliability to its customers.

We encourage potential buyers to take advantage of this offer before it ends. Customer feedback continues to reinforce Suzuki’s reputation for quality, fuel efficiency, and overall satisfaction.”

Grand Vitara GLX

The Suzuki Grand Vitara GLX is a feature-packed SUV with a robust design, sophisticated styling, and cutting-edge technology. It comes equipped with: 1.5L, 2WD automatic transmission (FS); Panoramic sunroof; Power door mirrors; 16-inch alloy wheels; 9-inch touchscreen audio system; 360-degree camera; Outstanding fuel efficiency of just 4-5 litres per 100 kilometers.

The Grand Vitara GL variant features a 1.5L engine, 2WD automatic transmission (FS), power door mirrors, alloy wheels, and fabric seats while maintaining the same remarkable fuel efficiency as the GLX.

For businesses and entrepreneurs seeking affordability and efficiency, the Suzuki Eeco Van is a perfect choice.

Suzuki Eeco

The Suzuki Eeco Panel Van is a versatile and reliable vehicle, perfect for businesses, entrepreneurs, or individuals looking for a practical and affordable transportation solution.

Powered by a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine, it delivers: 54 kW (73 hp) of power and 101 Nm of torque; 5-speed manual transmission;

Exceptional fuel economy of just 4-5 litres per 100 kilometers;

Low maintenance costs and practical features such as manual air conditioning, park assist, and fabric seats; Basic safety features, including seatbelts, a driver-side airbag, and an audio system with AM/FM radio and USB connectivity.

Other important safety features are the driver airbag: The Eeco Panel Van comes equipped with a driver airbag for added safety.

Seatbelts: The van features seatbelts for the driver and passengers. Anti-lock braking system (ABS): The Eeco Panel Van has ABS to prevent wheel lock-up during hard braking.

Performance Features

The Eeco Panel Van is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine, producing 54 kW (73 hp) of power with a 5-speed manual transmission:

The Eeco Panel Van has rear-wheel drive for improved traction and stability.

For comfort and convenience features, it comes with a manual air conditioning for added comfort.

The Eeco Panel Van comes equipped with an AM/FM radio for entertainment. The van features power steering for easy maneuverability.