Suspension: Your days are numbered, Fayose blasts Ayu

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has described his suspension from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), by the Senator Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee of the party as “the last kick of a dead horse.”

Fayose, who reacted to the suspension through his Spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, said “Ayu and his cohorts are only entertaining themselves with the purported suspension as their latest comedy skit.”

He said in a matter of days, the “inglorious tenure” of Ayu as national chairman of PDP woukd become history and the party will enjoy a new lease of life.

The former governor said he and others who stood by the party when “Ayu and his cohorts” left it to die would rescue it and give life back in due course.”

“The purported suspension will have no leg to stand,” he added.

Rising from its National Working Committee (NWC) meeting on Thursday, the PDP announced the suspension of five of its chieftains including Fayose.

The party also suspended Prof. Dennis Ityavyar from Benue State and Dr. Aslam Aliyu from Zamfara State.

Hon. Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary of the party, in a statement said the party has also referred the Governor of Benue state Samuel Ortom to the National Disciplinary Committee over his involvement in anti-party activities during the last election.