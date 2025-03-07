Suspension: I’ll continue to act as Senator – Natasha

The embattled senator representing Kogi central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has described her suspension from the senate as unjust.

Daily Trust had reported how Natasha was suspended by the senate for “gross misconduct” following a heated argument with Senate President Godswill Akpabio over seating arrangement on February 20.

Natasha later accused Akpabio of sexually harassing her, an allegation which Akpabio denied.

But the senate committee on ethics, privileges, and public petitions dismissed her petition on procedural grounds.

However, in a social media post after the episodes, the lawmaker said her colleagues’ actions would not diminish her legitimacy as a senator.

“Against the culture of silence, intimidation and victim-shaming; my unjust suspension from the Nigerian senate invalidates the principles of natural justice, fairness and equity.”

“The illegal suspension does not withdraw my legitimacy as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and I will continue to use my duly elected position to serve my constituents and country to the best of my ability till 2027… and beyond.”