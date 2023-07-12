Suspended REC’S trial: PDP seeks Tinubu’s intervention

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused Aishatu Ahmed Binani, APC governorship candidate in Adamawa State in the last election, of attempting to scuttle the…

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused Aishatu Ahmed Binani, APC governorship candidate in Adamawa State in the last election, of attempting to scuttle the trial of the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner of Adamawa, Hudu Yunusa-Ari, to save herself from possible indictment.

Binani had approached the Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking to stop the prosecution of Hudu.

The court, in a ruling on Monday, ordered a stay of action regarding the charges that INEC filed against Hudu over his illegal declaration of results of the last governorship election in Adamawa State.

The PDP’s secretary in Adamawa, Idris Yahya, in a statement yesterday, called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the matter.

He said Binani’s action during and after the election demonstrated her desperation and moral bankruptcy.

Reacting, Binani described the PDP’s claims as baseless.

Binani, who spoke through her media aide, Maulud Usman, said: “Since the beginning of the campaign, they (PDP) have been accusing people. They do things and accuse people of it.”

