Suspended NCAA DG seeks exit one year after

There is uneasy calm in the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the apex aviation regulatory body, as the acting Director-General, Civil Aviation (ADGCA), Capt. Chris Najomo clocks one year in acting capacity.

But amidst this impending stalemate, the suspended Director-General of Civil Aviation, Capt. Musa Nuhu has reportedly submitted his terminal leave request to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo.

Daily Trust reports that President Bola Tinubu in December last year sacked all heads of aviation agencies and appointed new ones.

For the NCAA where he requires the two-third approval of the Senate, he directed the DG to go on suspension to allow the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate allegations of corruption and abuse of office against him while Najomo was appointed in acting capacity for six months, which was renewed for another six months.

However, the suspended DG has insisted on his innocence, saying nothing incriminating has been found against him. This is why he has refused to resign despite pressure on him.

It was not clear whether the federal government would extend the tenure again given the provision of the Federal Government Civil Service Rule on acting appointments.

Section 7 of the Federal Government Public Service Rules on Acting Appointment stipulates that an acting appointment cannot exceed 12 months.

The 020704 (a) of Section 7 of the Rules also said that recommendations for such an appointee in acting capacity must be forwarded to the Federal Civil Service Commission Form 66 and must include thereon a certificate to the effect that the acting officer would assume the full duties and responsibilities of the post.

Following his appointment on December 13, 2023, Najomo clocked one year in office on Thursday, December 12, 2024.

Meanwhile, the suspended DG confirmed he had submitted his terminal leave letter to the minister, adding the letter was submitted two weeks ago while he is still awaiting official response.

Capt. Nuhu however insisted on his innocence, saying he was not issued any official letter of suspension but learnt of his suspension on social media while out of Nigeria on an official assignment.

When contacted yesterday, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Aviation, Mr. Odutayo Oluseyi in a chat with our correspondent said he was not aware whether the suspended DG had tendered his terminal leave.

But a source in the ministry confirmed that Capt. Nuhu had submitted his terminal leave letter, awaiting ministerial approval.

Aviation analyst, Mr. Olumide Ohunayo in a chat with our correspondent said the only option for the government is to wait for the tenure of Capt. Nuhu to expire before sending the name of the acting DG to the Senate for confirmation.