Suspend Ogun REC now, group tells INEC Chairman

A political group, the Ogun Assembly of Patriots International, on Thursday called for the suspension of the Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ogun State, Niyi Ijalaye, for allegedly doctoring and rigging the result of the Saturday governorship election in the state.

The group also accused the state Returning Officer, Prof Kayode Adebowale, of impunity during the collation and announcement of results.

Adebowale, who’s the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, on Sunday announced Governor Dapo Abiodun winner of Saturday’s governorship poll.

According to him, Abiodun polled a total of 276,298 votes, while Ladi Adebutu of PDP scored 262,383 and the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Biyi Otegbeye garnered 94,754 votes.

He defeated Adebutu with 13,915 votes.

Addressing newsmen on Thursday, the Secretary of API, Olasunkanmi Odukale, described the outcome of the election as tragic and disheartening.

Odukale accused the REC and some Local Government Electoral Officers of rigging and doctoring the results in favour of the APC candidate.

According to him, the election result was declared in disregard to the margin of lead principle between the winner and first runner up in the election.

He called on the INEC Chairman, Prof Yakubu Mahmood, put the impunity to check and save our democracy from annihilation.

The Secretary also called for a rerun in areas where elections were disrupted in the Saturday gubernatorial poll in accordance to the rule of law.

Odukale said “That a rerun in areas where elections were disrupted in the Saturday 18th Ogun State gubernatorial and state house of assembly elections be organized immediately to uphold the rule of law.

“That REC in Ogun be suspended immediately, and investigations instituted for offences ranging from colluding with others to suppress votes in Sagamu.

“That the Electoral Officers in Ado-Odo/Ota, Ifo, Imeko Afon, and Obafemi Owode be suspended immediately and an investigation instituted to determine the extent of their involvement in election results doctoring and rigging.

“We believe it is only when these issues are addressed accordingly that justice and respect for the rule of law would have been seen to have to have been strictly adhered to. INEC as an unbiased umpire should obey the electoral act and its own guidelines.

“The commission should not be selective about states where laws should be obeyed. After all, it is the same law for all elections across the federation.”

Reacting, Ijalaye said all he did during the election was in accordance to the law.

“They have their own opinion, but all I know is that what was in accordance to the law.

“Their request is directed to the chairman, so the chairman will take appropriate decision,” he said.