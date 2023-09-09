Suspected power cable vandal electrocuted

A young man suspected of vandalising power cables was electrocuted at the Niger State Printing Press, Kateren-Gwari Area of Minna, the state capital. Staff of…

A young man suspected of vandalising power cables was electrocuted at the Niger State Printing Press, Kateren-Gwari Area of Minna, the state capital.

Staff of the agency told Daily Trust Saturday that the dead body was found yesterday morning with some of the vanadalised cables stuck in his hand near a transformer that supplies power to the agency.

They said the alleged suspect gained entrance into the premises through the back where there was a collapsed fence, stating that he had already vandalised some of the cables before power was restored in the night, killing him on the spot.

When contacted, the Niger State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident.

He said, “An incident of suspected electrocution/vandalisation occurred around old secretariat area at the printing press premises where a body of a male adult, name yet-to-be identified, was found at a transformer with cable cutter and some vandalized cables, suspected to have been electrocuted.

“The body was taken to General Hospital Minna by Morris patrol team and he was confirmed dead at the hospital. Effort is ongoing to locate the relatives of the deceased as the incident is under investigation in collaboration with the AEDC.”

The Head of the Legal Department of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Niger Regional Office, Barrister Aminu Ubandoma Ibeto, also confirmed the incident to Daily Trust Saturday.

He said the company had recorded several incidences of power cable vandalism in Minna and its environs in the last one year.

