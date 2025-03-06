Suspected ‘One-chance’ member nabbed, victim rescued in Lagos

Operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos state police command have arrested a member of a four man one-chance gang and rescued a female victim in the Ojota area of the state.
Their operational vehicle, a Toyota Camry, 1999 model, was also recovered from the gang, which operates between Ikaje and Mowe-Ibafo areas.
The operatives also arrested a suspected dealer of fake expensive spirit in Ikeja after five months of being on the run.
The suspected one–chance gang member, James Aniyah (48), was arrested around 8pm near MKO Abiola Garden, Ojota while holding a lady they reportedly abducted at Allen Roundabout in Ikeja.
The lady was said to have been tricked into the gang’s vehicle around 7pm on Monday on the pretext that the vehicle was heading to Mowe-Ibafo.
The gang, thereafter, told the victim to cooperate while they tried to collect her phone and belongings.
Police sources said the suspects were changing their vehicle’s flat tyre when RRS operatives on patrol stopped to check out what was going on.
According to the police, three members of the gang fled while a member was arrested and the victim rescued.
