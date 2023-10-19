Suspected killer of Benue Community Volunteer Guard remanded

A Makurdi magistrates’ court, Benue State, on Wednesday, ordered the remand of one Terwase Angbianshio, the suspected killer of a Community Volunteer Guard, Terhemba Gbegi.…

A Makurdi magistrates’ court, Benue State, on Wednesday, ordered the remand of one Terwase Angbianshio, the suspected killer of a Community Volunteer Guard, Terhemba Gbegi.

The 45-year-old Angbianshio, who lives opposite RCM Primary School, Kwaghbula, in Ushongo LGA, was charged with culpable homicide.

The prosecutor, Insp Godwin Ato, told the court that the case was transferred from the Ushongo Division to the State CID, Makurdi, on September 29.

He said that one Ayasha Angbianshio reported that he went to the house of the defendant with some Community Volunteer Guards to arrest him and that in the process, the defendant became violent and matcheted Gbegi on his head, causing him to bleed to death contrary to Section 222 of the Penal Code Law of Benue State, 2004.

The Magistrate, T K Atta, who did not take the guilty plea of the defendant for want of jurisdiction, adjourned to November 9.

