Suspected kidnappers arrested after collecting N10m ransom in Edo

Operatives of the Edo State police command have arrested three suspected kidnappers identified as Adamu Usman, Iliyasu Abubakar (19) and Safiyanu Mohammed (20).

The suspects were alleged to have kidnapped one Sunday Ajibola and his mother in-law at Igbira camp in Auchi, Etsako West local government of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, Moses Yamu, said the police on March 16, in collaboration with the vigilantes on routine stop and search at Auchi., intercepted two young men but one Adamu Usman of Hausa Quarters was arrested while his accomplice escaped.

He said the police recovered N10 million believed to be proceeds of kidnapping, five micro sim cards, one machete, one dagger and two phones from the suspect.

He said during preliminary investigation two other suspects, Iliyasu Abubakar (19) and Safiyanu Mohammed (20) were arrested and one of the sim cards recovered was discovered to belong to one Ajibola Sunday of Igbirra camp in Auchi.

“When Ajibola Sunday was invited to the station, he identified the suspect as part of the eight-man gang that kidnapped him and his mother in-law on March 11.”

He said Ajibola’s relations had to pay the sum of N10 million to secure their release.