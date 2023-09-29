Suspected kidnapper arrested in Yobe

The gang leader of a syndicate that specialises in kidnapping for ransom in Damagum, Kolere and some parts of Tarmuwa and Dapchi areas of Yobe…

The gang leader of a syndicate that specialises in kidnapping for ransom in Damagum, Kolere and some parts of Tarmuwa and Dapchi areas of Yobe State has been arrested by the police.

Mohammed Wada (35) of Kanda village in Fune LGA was arrested in the Kolere area of Fune town.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, said the suspect was arrested in possession of a pump action gun, two fabricated pistols and some ammunition in the course of a raid carried out in the Kyari Ngaruhu Forest.

Abdulkarim said the suspect confessed to have organised and perpetrated many kidnapping incidents in the areas where he cited two incidents of which N2.5m and N5m were received as ransom from their victims.

