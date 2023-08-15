Suspected cultists, ritualists invade Delta Community

Suspected armed cultists and ritual killers have invaded residents of the Oghara community and its environs spreading fear and destruction of lives and property in…

Suspected armed cultists and ritual killers have invaded residents of the Oghara community and its environs spreading fear and destruction of lives and property in Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.

DAILY TRUST gathered that residents of Oghara are living in fear at the mercy of these criminals.

According to sources, “About three persons had been shot dead by gunmen and the lifeless body of a girl was dumped in a swamp after removing some of her organs.”

Some residents, who did not want their names on print said the gruesome killings had instilled fear in them. “The state government should step into the issue and proffer solutions to stop the development,” a source said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Ethiope West Local Government Council, Hon. Oghenedoro Owoso said ‘the council was on top of the situation.’

“Some persons had been arrested in connection with the killings and breach of peace in the locality. Cultism and ritual killings in the area had been worrisome. All hands must be on deck to tame the monster.

“Those involved in the unlawful acts should stop and repent, because if anyone is found wanting, they would be prosecuted accordingly. Residents should go about their lawful businesses and be security conscious, “ Owoso said.

