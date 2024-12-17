Suspected bike thief stripped in Kwaita market

A suspected motorcycle thief identified as Awwalu was stripped half naked by a mob for allegedly attempting to steal a motorcycle in Kwaita market in Kwali Area Council of the FCT.

A witness, Danlami Usman, said the incident happened on Monday, around 10:12 am when the motorcycle owner parked his bike at a section of the market.

He said the suspect, after observing that the owner of the motorcycle had gone into the market, tried to remove the bike and a trader, who suspected him, raised an alarm.

He said the suspect attempted to escape but some youths chased and apprehended him.

He said, “After arresting him, the boys pulled his trouser, beat him up before handing him over to the vigilantes.”

A vigilante, identified as Ishaku, confirmed the arrest of the suspect, saying he confessed to have come from Suleja in Niger State.

He said, “The suspect confessed that they were two, who came all the way from Suleja to steal motorcycles but his colleague had escaped. We have already informed our members in Suleja about the arrest of the suspect.”

The vigilante member said the suspect had been handed over to security personnel in the area, while efforts were ongoing to trace the fleeing member.

The spokeswoman for the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh, could not be reached for comments on the incident.