Suspected bike thief escapes lynching in Abaji market

A suspected motorcycle thief reportedly escaped being lynched by a mob at Abaji main market in the Abaji Area Council of the FCT.

A witness, Ibrahim, said the incident happened around 2pm when the suspect attempted to steal a bike that was parked at the okirika section of the market on Saturday.

He said the owner of the bike parked it close to a trader and went to buy some items when the suspect went behind and tried to remove it.

He said one of the sellers sighted the suspect struggling to remove the bike and he became suspicious and raised an alarm.

He added that the man tried to escape but was apprehended on the spot.

According to him, some people, upon getting the information, mobilized and started beating the suspect with planks.

He said vigilantes quickly rushed to the scene to save the suspect from the mob.

A vigilante, who preferred anonymity, confirmed the incident, saying it was not the first time.