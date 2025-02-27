Suspect stabs vigilante to escape arrest

A suspect, identified as Yahaya, reportedly stabbed and inflicted injuries on a vigilante member, Saidu Ibrahim in an attempt to escape arrest after he was caught stealing diesel from a trailer at Unguwar Dodo area of Gwagwalada in Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT.

A member of the vigilante, Shedrach Musa, said the incident occurred on Tuesday around 11 pm when two suspected hoodlums were arrested while scooping diesel from a trailer at Unguwar Dodo in the area.

He said some vigilantes, who were on patrol around the area, apprehended the two suspects but one of them removed a knife and stabbed one of the vigilantes on the hand and escaped.

SPONSOR AD

He said, “The vigilantes were actually on patrol around Unguwar Dodo near expressway when they came across two hoodlums scooping diesel from a trailer that was parked by the roadside. They were apprehended but one of them pulled out a knife, stabbed the vigilante on the hand and escaped.”

The police in the area said the incident was not reported.