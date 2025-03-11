Suspect in priest kidnapping is our member, not cleric – Church

The Bishop of Yola Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Stephen Dami Mamza, has clarified that Taledo Damian, recently arrested for the abduction of two Catholic priests, is merely a member of the church and not a mass server or cleric.
Speaking at a press conference in Yola on Monday, Bishop Mamza stressed the need to correct misinformation regarding Damian’s role in the church.
“I want to make it clear that the suspect is not a mass server or a cleric. He is simply a member of the church,” he said.
He commended the Department of State Services (DSS) and local vigilante groups for their efforts in rescuing the abducted priests-Rev. Father Mathew David Dusami and Rev. Father Abraham Samman-without a ransom payment.
It was gathered that security operatives had been tracking the kidnappers since the priests’ abduction on February 22, 2025.
The rescue operation was executed when DSS and vigilante forces raided the location where the priests were held.
Damian initially escaped but was later arrested following a motorcycle accident. He is currently in police custody.
Bishop Mamza reiterated the church’s commitment to working with security agencies to ensure the safety of clergy members and worshippers.
