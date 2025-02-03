Survivor of Abuja school explosion arrested at hospital

One of the victims of the explosion that occurred at the Almajiri Tsangaya modern school in Abuja, Abba Saidu, has been arrested by the police detectives at the hospital shortly after his discharge.

Abuja Metro reports that two people, Harisu Lawan and Majid Ibrahim, died from the explosion which happened on January 6 at Kuchibuyi community, located on the outskirts of Kubwa town, in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

While one of the injured persons, Fauziyya Ilyasu, was treated at the Kubwa General Hospital and discharged within the week, Saidu was referred to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital in Gwagwalada due to the severity of his injuries.

He was said to have spent about one week on admission there.

Speaking with our reporter through phone yesterday, an elder brother to the victim, Salisu Dungu, said throughout the victim’s admission in the hospital, the police kept vigil on him.

He said, ‘’I stayed with him for some days before inviting one of my brothers from our village in Katsina State, named Nura, to come and look after him, and reported back to my place of work.

“The boy called me later to inform me that the police had detained him at their office in Life-Camp and thereafter took him to the command’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID)

‘’He would be exactly two weeks in their detention by Monday (today).’’

He said based on the information he received from the victim while on admission, the exploded device was discovered by one of the late victims, named Harisu Lawan, from a nearby farm in the community where they went to scavenge for sweet potatoes.

Also speaking, Iliya Shuaibu, the father of the other discharged victim, Fauziya Iliya, expressed worries about the police’ action, lamenting that the school proprietor, Adamu Hashimu, had since been in their custody following his arrest on the date of the incident.

Although a police source at Kubwa confirmed the arrest, the FCT Police Public Relations Officers (PPRO) could not be reached on phone for comments as at the time of filing this report yesterday.

Text messages sent to her were also not responded to.