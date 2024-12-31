Surveyor saves Rivers United from second home defeat

Handsome Surveyor was the hero for Rivers United as he scored at the death for the former Nigerian champions to draw 1-1 with struggling Plateau United in the Nigeria Premier League (NPFL) week 19 match played yesterday in Port-Harcourt.

It will be recalled that Rivers United’s first home loss came in the week 11 clash with their less illustrious South-South rivals, Bayelsa United, who inflicted a 1-0 defeat on them.

Although Surveyor saved his side from a second home defeat this season, the title contenders have no doubt spurned the chance to close the gap on table-toppers Remo Stars.

Victory against Plateau United would have drawn Rivers United level on points with Remo Stars who are leading the log with 36 points from 19 matches.

However, the draw would no doubt be a huge relief for the Ikenne based side who continued to exchange the top spot with Rivers United in the past weeks.

After a barren first half at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Vincent Temitope put the visitors ahead in the 51st minute of the keenly contested fixture.

Plateau United held tightly to their lead but when they were beginning to dream of an important away win, Surveyor struck in the sixth minute of second half added time to deny them the rare feat.

Meanwhile, the crucial away point has temporarily eased Plateau United’s relegation worries as they now sit 16th on the table with 20 points.