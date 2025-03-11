Supreme Court verdict: I have counseled Fubara, says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu says he has counseled Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State over the Supreme Court’s verdict on the political crisis in the state.

The court recently reinstated the Martin Amaewhule-led leadership of the Rivers State House of Assembly, dismissing Governor Fubara’s appeal challenging the legitimacy of 27 assembly members.

Following the judgment, the Assembly, which is loyal to FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the governor to submit the 2025 appropriation bill and shunned the governor’s invitation to a parley.

SPONSOR AD

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state also threatened impeachment, further escalating political tension.

During a meeting with PANDEF leaders on Tuesday, President Tinubu expressed disappointment that the crisis had persisted despite his intervention last year.

“I have been on it for quite some time. I foresaw this crisis festering for too long. We reached a written agreement with both parties signing it, but some leaders thought the governor of Rivers State was wrong to have signed it. But where did we find ourselves today?” he asked.

Tinubu emphasized Nigeria’s commitment to the rule of law, stating, “This is a nation of rule of law. I should not be here as president of Nigeria if there is no rule of law. I have total confidence in our judiciary.

“Human beings can have expectations, but once the Supreme Court has spoken, that is it. Please go back home and help in implementing those recommendations within the shortest possible time. I put the ball back in your court. Help him. Both privately and publicly, I have counseled the governor. Only yesterday (Monday), I told him again to pursue the path of peace.”