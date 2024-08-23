Supreme Court Affirms Elections of Kogi, Bayelsa Govs

The Supreme Court has upheld the re-election of Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the Governor of Bayelsa State. The five-member panel…

The Supreme Court has upheld the re-election of Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the Governor of Bayelsa State.

The five-member panel dismissed the appeal brought by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timipre Sylvia, and his party, for lack of merit.

While upholding the judgment of the lower court on Friday, Mohammed Garba, who read the lead judgment, held that the APC Governorship candidate has only one right to appeal the judgment of the Tribunal and not multiple appeals.

The Court therefore faulted the APC Governorship candidate who filed two notices of appeal to the Appellate Court.

Similarly, the apex court affirmed the victory of Usman Ododo of the APC in the November 11, 2023, governorship election held in Kogi State.

Delivering the judgment, the five-member panel of the court, held that the appeal by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its candidate, Muritala Ajaka, marked: SC/CV/654/2024, was without merit and proceeded to dismiss it.

Justice Sadiq Umar, who authored and read the lead judgment, resolved all the three issues identified for determination in the appeal against the appellants.